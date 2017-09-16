Mexico: 1 missing, 200 homes damaged after Hurricane Max

A person was missing and about 200 homes were reported damaged by water or wind in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero after Hurricane Max hit land east of Acapulco.

Guerrero Gov Hector Astudillo tweeted late Thursday that the disappearance and the damaged homes were in San Marcos, a township east of the resort city of Acapulco that lay in the storm's path.

Max degenerated into a broad area of low pressure Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Center, but its remnants were still capable of dumping heavy rains over Guerrero and western Oaxaca states.

Meanwhile farther out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Norma was gathering strength and heading toward the Los Cabos resorts at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

The hurricane center said Norma was "almost a hurricane" and centered about 445 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas. It had winds of 110 kph and was edging northwest at about 4 kph.

The forecast track could put it at hurricane strength west of Los Cabos in about three days. In the Atlantic Ocean, Jose re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic.

The hurricane center said Jose had sustained winds of 120 kph and was located about 1,025 kilometres south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

A new tropical depression also formed far out in the Atlantic and was expected to become a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.