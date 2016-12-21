Mexico fireworks market blast kills 29 people



Rescuers and survivors work amid the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market that killed at least 29 and injured dozens, in Mexico City. Pic/AFP

Mexico City: At least 29 people were killed in a fireworks market explosion near Mexico City, an official said. Mexico State Prosecutor Alejandro Gomez raised the toll of the Tuesday's blast from the previous nine deaths, Xinhua news agency reported citing a local television.



A lonesome man empties a fire extinguisher over the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market that killed at least 29 and injured dozens, in Mexico City. Pic/AFP

Earlier on Tuesday, Mexican federal police said on Twitter that at least nine persons were killed in an explosion Tuesday at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, a town close to the capital Mexico City. At least 60 people were initially reported by Luis Felipe Puente, director of Civil Protection, to have been injured in the blast.

Firefighters and rescue teams from the state and capital converged at the site following the blast. Images posted on social networks and news websites showed a thick column of grey smoke billowing high into the sky above the market.

In a video footage of the incident, apparently posted by a motorist driving by the scene, scores of firecrackers could be seen going off at once in different directions, as well as small explosions. The injured were taken to different hospitals.