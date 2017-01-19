MIAL to host 4th International Flower Show

Representational picture

In order to spread awareness about the rich natural heritage of the country, a gamut of flowers are set to welcome nature aficionados at the International Flower Show which is to be held in Mumbai on January 21 and 22.

The exhibition will be hosted by GVK MIAL, the company that administers the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, in association with the Mumbai Rose Society at the MIAL residential colony ground. Curated by GVK botanical garden, the exhibition will be spread across an area of 3000 sq ft for learning, interaction and spreading awareness about nature conservation, plantation and gardening.



Now in its 4th year, the show's immersive garden installations, the vibrant floral designs and innovative gardening products have been a drawcard for tens of thousands of attendees annually. The show has been GVK-MIAL's attempt to open a window of the rich flora of the country and overseas to the citizens of Mumbai. It has been instant hit with Mumbaikars, who rarely get such an opportunity in the space-starved metropolis.



This International Flower Show, a first by any Indian airport, will include more than 40 varieties of flowers, 30 varieties of medicinal plants, 25 varieties of ornamental plants, 30 varieties of Bonsai and other flora and plant varieties brought from different corners of the country and the world. Apart from providing a visual treat to the visitors, the show will exhibit rare carnivorous plants like fly traps and other such varieties that are known for killing insects including mosquitoes.



Environment enthusiasts visiting the show will also be able to interact with the farmers who have been cultivating multiple species of flowers and roses for years together. In addition to this, the exhibition will also include workshops for visitors on honing their skills at Miniature gardening, Terrariums gardening and making their own Bonsai.



The exhibition will witness participation from various corporate houses, NGOs, horticulture groups and nurseries who will display ornamental plants, medicinal plants, rare plants, bonsai, flower arrangements, trees, bamboos, indoor outdoor plants. It will also have stalls displaying a wide variety of eco friendly products, recycled products, blooms & exotic flowers, gift plants, potted plants, up cycle products and urban garden accessories, among various other products. Participants would be honored with trophies, certificates.



This show is an attempt to create awareness about India’s rich mix of flora and plants, especially among the youngsters of the country. This initiative is also a part of MIAL’s bigger agenda of contributing towards sustainable development.