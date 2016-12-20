E-paper

mid-day awards real estate icons

Posted 20-Dec-2016

In the first Real Estate Icons felicitation ceremony held on Sunday and attended by eminent builders from the city, Hiranandani Group’s Niranjan Hiranandani was awarded the lifetime achievement iconic trophy by chief guest, state minister of housing, Prakash Mehta. The ceremony also honoured other realty honchos and trendsetting projects in Mumbai.

