mid-day editorial: All for a safe start to the festive season

On Sunday, as per reports from the Met Department, the city received the second highest 24-hour rainfall for August since 2012. The IMD has predicted more showers this week. While the weekend downpour ensured waterlogging in several parts of the city, as well in neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai, it's the potholes menace that has motorists most worried.

The situation is grim for motorists as well as pedestrians, because there's no way to figure out where potholes are located when the streets are submerged. The issue was particularly worse along the Andheri to Vakola stretch. So far, it has been a rough ride for Ganesh mandals too, as they struggle to carry idols from workshops to different pandals.

In an endeavour to ensure that these heavy showers do not cause more damage to our already uneven roads, the MMRDA should try to fix the potholes at the earliest.

Countless commuters have been complained about zero visibility during the early morning hours since the last three days. In order to avoid untoward incidents on the slick roads, owners of four-wheelers, as well as bikers, must drive with caution.

This is the ideal time to get your vehicles serviced, so as to avoid brake issues. Avoid speeding at all times this season to steer clear of accidents.

Ganesh Chaturthi is barely three days away, and most mandals and even families are trying to get their idols home safely. Motorists would do well to avoid zipping across roads, which may cause additional problems for those trying to take Bappa home without getting drenched.

The civic body should immediately act on complaints pertaining to trees or branches coming loose across the city, to avoid tree fall accidents. Remember, the best way to usher in the festive season is by being safe.