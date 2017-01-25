mid-day editorial: Be a responsible fan, not a 'jabra' one

A local politician from Vadodara, Farid Khan Sherani, died of cardiac arrest on Monday while trying to catch a glimpse of actor Shah Rukh Khan at the Vadodara railway station. The station was teeming with fans of the Bollywood superstar, who arrived on board the August Kranti Express to promote his upcoming film 'Raees'.

Sherani had arrived at the station platform with his wife and daughter, all three huge fans of the actor. Reports say he fell unconscious after suffering a heart attack at the platform and though he was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead. Earlier reports even said that he felt suffocated during the stampede and suffered the attack as a result of that.

Enthusiasm for Bollywood stars is all very well, but fans must learn how to control themselves. The frenzy of excitement can easily erupt into uncontrollable crowds, pushing, shoving and putting everybody into danger. While the fan that lost his life may have been ill, it is also equally possible that he suffered a heart attack amidst the raging crowds who were all keen to get the ubiquitous selfie or simply a glimpse of Khan.

Fans and followers need to show so much more maturity when they congregate for a glimpse of their idols. You simply cannot be so irresponsible that in your fervour, you pose as a distinct danger to others. Form a well-regulated queue or keep some order when asking for pictures or even just wanting to see the star.

In the end, one simply cannot fathom why grown men and women act like imbeciles when they see Bollywood stars. The star is just a human being and this kind of foolhardy nonsense is so unwarranted. Worship them if you must, but from a safe distance. This is real life, no reel life heroics will save you. Keep emotions and excitement in check. Do not become a celebrity-chasing casualty.