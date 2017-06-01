mid-day editorial: Beware of cashing into club houses of fraud

A top surgeon from a Bandra hospital has spoken out about how he was recently taken for a ride by a holiday club, which lured him into parting with a little over Rs 1.5 lakh for a 15-year membership and unbelievable perks. The club pledged free gym membership, some discount vouchers and, the biggest bait of them all, holidays at astonishing rates. The doc has admitted that the slick lines and the smooth professional appearances attracted him.

According to the report in this paper, the doc and his wife were told they were winners of a lucky draw, following which, they were invited to a seminar. The sham club lured them with a host of offers, including the option to travel overseas for a week for as little as Rs 9,000. Not surprisingly, the club didn't allow much time to the couple to do research before they signed on the dotted line.

There are several such smooth operators in the city, especially holiday clubs, though not all may be shams. It's time people wised up to claims like free memberships and travel plans at implausible rates.

The conmen never want you to think too much and there is a pressure, though subtle, to pay at once — 'swipe your card and be done with it'. When you feel you are being rushed into paying, take a step back, reassess the options and resist any pressure to hand over your card.

Consumer forums are rife with complaints from people fooled by different clubs, using similar modus operandi. Watch out for the red flags, trust your intuition, if you think you are being conned you most probably are. Be skeptical of claims that sound too good to be true.

If you have been an unfortunate victim, approach the consumer court, but remember that fighting such battles require plenty of time and energy. Put thought and wisdom before committing to anything in a hurry.