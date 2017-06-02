mid-day editorial: Binge drinking is no kidding matter

A young father's irresponsible drinking claimed the life of his four-year-old daughter after he dropped her from a bridge. Singing and stumbling in a drunken stupor, the man also had his little daughter on his shoulders when he lost his balance while crossing a bridge. The little girl hit the rocks and was crushed to death. Her father fell on her and survived with minor injuries.

One shudders to think of the state the parents are in right now. The tragic account is one more indication of the foolhardy bravado induced by excessive alcohol consumption.

The father was clearly unable to hold his drink, it was unwise of him to try and carry his daughter in that state. Under the influence of alcohol, however, he clearly didn't realise what an irresponsible and tragic decision that was, but this is no consolation to either him or his wife.

We have witnessed several alcohol-fuelled accidents on our roads. The police's effort to purge drink driving has yielded some success, but the officials know that they have to keep their foot on the gas pedal.

Calling drink driving a mere menace or nuisance is understating a phenomenon that nothing short of a killer formula. Alcohol and driving do not mix, period.

Alcohol does not mix with any responsibility, in fact, especially when it comes to children. A drink too many makes one overconfident and gives rise to a false sense of security. Certainly, the father must have thought he was fully capable of carrying his daughter on the bridge, as the alcohol in his system had dulled his senses.

This humongous tragedy is a heartbreaking example of what alcohol can do. Do not treat this as one isolated incident. In this, we have a lesson for all.