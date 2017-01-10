mid-day editorial: BMC must stop twiddling its (green) thumb

In yet another instance of mismanagement of open spaces, resulting in anguish for locals, the beautification of Hooper Garden in Matunga is still incomplete. A report in this paper cited that work is incomplete even after BMC spent Rs 2.5 crore on it. Now, the civic body plans to appoint another contractor for the incomplete work.

The report states that the civic body’s Garden Cell had officially completed the beautification work in April last year and it was opened to the public recently.

Now it seems that the BMC seems to have ‘forgotten’ to do the horticulture work in the garden or even install a pyau (drinking water fountain) and functional CCTV cameras.

One simply cannot fathom why work has to remain incomplete. Are things not properly planned when a project is started? A drinking water fountain is needed in a hot and humid city. If a substantial amount like Rs 2.5 crore is spent on beautification then why are such small but essential amenities forgotten or ignored? While the BMC claims they are going to find another contractor to complete the work, who is going to answer questions about why the earlier contractor could not finish the work? It is also disappointing that the CCTV camera was not functioning in the garden. Is anybody going to take the rap for this sorry state of affairs?

This comes as a time when the BMC has already taken over a large number of gardens from private parties and is going to take over more. Work like this chips away at the little faith the people have in the BMC.

Priyadarshini Park at Nepean Sea Road is embroiled in a legal tussle as BMC wants to wrest control of it. All the people want is a garden they can access safely and is well maintained. The authorities must set an example of the gardens under their care.