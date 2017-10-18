A front-page report in this paper on Tuesday highlighted the importance of constant vigilance when it comes to the hygiene and safety of roadside snacks and drinks.

After the BMC found in April that 70 per cent of ice samples sourced from across the city were contaminated, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to change the colour of industrial, non-edible ice manufactured across the state to blue. Edible ice will remain colourless. Maharashtra will be the first state to do this.

Roadside stall owners buy inedible ice from factories that make it at a lower price than regular ice. Industrial ice is used in cemeteries to preserve bodies, medicines, etc. and at cement factories and other places. Because of the blue colour, the consumer will be able to distinguish the different kinds of ice. FDA has also been told to take action against roadside stalls that sell contaminated ice.

Authorities need to constantly monitor roadside stalls. A lot of inedible ice is used in sugarcane drinks and it is shocking that this has been discovered so late. We also see a lot of sugarcane stalls full of flies and unhygienic methods to clean glasses. Their surroundings also need attention.

But then again, this can be said about a lot of stalls in the city that are frequented by a large number of people. There have to be regular checks on roadside stalls by the FDA, as they must know they too can be subjected to them and cannot get away with the excuse of being unhygienic because they serve food at a cheaper rate than restaurants.

Mumbai, which is a commuting city, sees a lot of patronage at eat on the go, roadside eateries. Cleanliness and regard for health needs to be a priority, even for these.