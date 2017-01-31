mid-day editorial: CCTV can make MU a safer space for students

Mumbai University's allotment of Rs 75 lakh, to bring the Kalina campus under CCTV surveillance, may lapse again. The varsity will present a new annual budget next month, and if this cut is made -- and it is highly likely — this will be the second time in two years that this could happen. Last year as well, the funds allotted had lapsed by the end of the financial year, a report in this paper stated."

For some inexplicable reason, the university has been unable to install the CCTV surveillance system, the first line of defence and investigation in these times. This is after the university consulted the world-renowned Israel security services to hire a new security agency. It has moved ahead, one can see, by ensuring that the campus is safer than before. Yet, when one has gone so far as to consult an Israel security agency, then surely CCTV surveillance, which is rudimentary in tackling any crime, has to be in place.

An educational institute is a sensitive building and the Mumbai University, whatever its current problems and drawbacks, is still a prominent target. While that may sound alarmist, it is imperative that the sprawling Kalina property get CCTV surveillance because it is huge and, consequently, can't be completely monitored by human eyes alone. One must also remember that student politics is coming back to universities after a hiatus and cameras are a necessity when the air gets politically charged.

The surveillance must also be of good quality — crisp, clear footage and regular maintenance of the cameras is the need of the hour. It is no use having sub-standard surveillance. The funds are there with the university, now Kalina simply has to be in sync with the times and ensure there is no delay in getting the campus protected.