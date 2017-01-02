mid-day editorial: Don't contort the meaning of yoga

The new year has just begun and already the trolls have brought their knives out. This time, their target was cricketer Muhammad Kaif, who posted four pictures of himself doing the Surya Namaskar. Kaif uploaded these on Twitter with the caption, “Surya Namaskar is a complete workout for the physical system, a comprehensive exercise form without any need for equipment. #KaifKeFitnessFunde.”

The trolls went after Kaif, with Islamic extremists asking why a Muslim should practise ‘Hindu’ yoga, claiming that it goes contrary to the teachings of Islam. There were plenty who slammed Kaif for hurting Muslim sentiments, while others said he was setting a wrong example. Kaif shut them up with the response that he had Allah in his heart while doing the Surya Namaskar. However, it was troubling to see that the cricketer had to explain himself to the extremists at all.

There have been sporadic chants about yoga and its asanas being Hindu. Earlier, some Muslims had expressed reservations when told that yoga would be included in the school syllabus. This, though, is Muhammad Kaif’s choice and it is ridiculous to ascribe a religious and communal colour to a cricketer who is doing a form of exercise for fitness.

Before Muhammad Kaif, cricketer Mohammed Shami was slammed for posting a picture of his wife wearing a gown. Too un-Islamic, said those supposedly wise ones living in the dark ages. Before that, Saif and Kareena were trolled for naming their son after the brutal conqueror, Taimur.

It is time the trolls learn to mind their own business and look long and hard into the mirror, see what is staring back at them and decide to change their ways. Stop branding yoga with a religious colour. Kaif, stick to it and don’t bend to the trolls.