mid-day editorial: Don't jeer, cheer on the marathoners

The 14th edition of the Mumbai Marathon is upon us and with the clock racing towards the event tomorrow, most participants are gearing up for the big day. While the marathon has become an annual fixture in the city’s calendar, a bit of ennui seems to have seeped into the masses — most tend to mock, curse or simply avoid the event with a ‘been-there-done-that-wore-the-t-shirt’ attitude.

As much as it is a physical activity, mental faculties are also challenged during marathons. Participants require all the encouragement, support and kind words to make it past the 42 km distance. Through the years, marathoners from across the globe have lauded the zest with which Mumbai takes to the streets on this day — whether to participate in the run or cheer for the runners. The city has been especially kind to first-time runners, who often struggle with flailing limbs and burning lungs to make it to the finish line — cheering them on when their bodies seem to be failing them. Let’s live up to our reputation as an enthusiastic and warm audience if nothing else.

Also, following a few rules on the road tomorrow will help the journey easier for the participants. Ensure your vehicle is inside your building premises if your home is situated along the marathon map. If possible, keep your vehicles away till noon — you will be helping the runners as well as contributing to the environment. Traffic cops may appreciate it too. A message for pedestrians: if you cannot encourage the runners, don’t mock or jeer at them, especially the female participants.

Be the Mumbaikar who’s proud to be a part of this event in any way possible. Be cheerleaders of the city’s never-say-die spirit. If your encouragement helps even one participant make it to the finish line, your words will not have gone in vain.