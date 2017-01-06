mid-day editorial: Don't just promise, protect all victims

In some welcome news, cops seem to have achieved a breakthrough in the Bengaluru New Year molestation cases. Bengaluru police have nabbed four of the seven accused. It’s important that the police probe this case till all the culprits are arrested.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has tweeted about how the Bengaluru incident made his blood boil. A tweet that is sure to grab eyeballs given the huge influence stars have on the society.

It is heartening to see the horrific incident has birthed a simmering debate — most people feel invested in the case, whether they are from Bengaluru or any other Indian state. People across the country have taken it like a personal assault on their patience. It’s a pointer that molestations are not being dismissed as ‘trivial’ — one of those things that come with the territory especially on New Year’s Eve, like suggested by one Karnataka minister. In fact, those who dared to make suggestions on such lines were roundly trashed on social media.

It signifies a victory on many fronts. First, the realisation that molestation demands harsh punishment, and second, CCTVs that offer clear footage are indispensable and play an integral part in apprehending miscreants. Now, the focus should shift to what happens to the culprits. The punishment should be severe enough to set an example and prove that all those promises to ensure women’s safety are not merely lip service.

This huge national shame at the beginning of the year should propel us towards making this a safer year for women. Let Bengaluru be the catalyst for a movement to showcase India as a safe haven for women. All eyes, in the nation as well as across the globe, are trained on us. Treat it with the solemnity it deserves.