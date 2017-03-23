mid-day editorial: Don't let the protectors turn bullies

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, had pledged to stop harassment of women in the state as part of the BJP's pre-poll promises. Barely a few days since he took the oath, 'Anti-Romeo Squads' have been patrolling across the state to check incidences of eve-teasing.

Eve-teasing is a mere euphemism for a traumatic, humiliating experience where women are targeted like pieces of meat. So, this is a welcome move as it seeks to prevent the painful trend of female harassment witnessed across the country. It is also heartening to see that politicians are trying to smash the stereotype by delivering on their promises made ahead of the elections to attract more voters.

While one can only surmise that the intent is good, authorities should also monitor these squads for proper execution of their duties. Since this is a relatively new exercise, there's ample scope for the squads to veer to the wrong path. These officials could turn into moral police, out terrorising young couples or extorting money from them. Therefore, all guidelines pertaining to their role and duties must be defined. This includes ensuring clarity on conduct in case a culprit is nabbed - will these officials have quasi-police powers or will they hand over the bullies to the cops?

It may help to make citizens aware of their rights when it comes to tackling molestation or eve-teasing.

We like the fact that a government is willing to crack down on this menace. It has been far too long that women have had to put up with passing comments from strangers to maintain peace. It's been longer that people have lived with the justification that "boys will be boys". But even the best intentions can backfire if not planned properly. Let's ensure the protectors do not turn bullies.