mid-day editorial: Don't make citizens wait and pay for it too

Close to two years after its bhoomipujan was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial project in Dadar is yet to start.

This delay in starting construction work has now increased the cost of the project by a whopping R166 crore, an RTI activist has found out. The estimated cost of the project which was Rs 425 crore, but has now jumped to R591 crore.

The report says that the work will begin once the tender process is over. It is criminal to see projects announced, only to be held up for myriad reasons, most of them flimsy and politically motivated.

Why should the public exchequer pay for inordinate delays once a project is announced?

First of all, the government should announce projects only when it is 100 per cent sure of them taking off soon after. Then, there have to be strict deadlines and a framework within which the facility should be started and completed.

Periodic checks to see that the project is adhering to deadlines is one way to see that the work is on track and there is accountability at every stage. In this way, if there is a delay for one reason or at a particular stage in the construction process, it can be quickly ironed out, and a solution found then and there. This also ensures that someone is held accountable for each stage and every delay.

Citizens have become weary of missed deadlines and have good reason to scoff cynically whenever deadlines are announced for projects, because history has shown us, that these promises will be broken. Let us change this perception, cut out the humongous costs because of roadblocks, and impose penalties on those responsible for throwing projects off gear.