mid-day editorial: Down with the pay-and-park mafia

A much-needed investigation has been ordered into the parking scam at Crawford Market, where touts charge several hundred rupees per hour, depending on the time of the day. A front-page report in this paper stated that the free run of Crawford Market parking touts is about to end. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar have ordered an inquiry into overcharging at the market's pay-and-park lots.

The wheels are in motion, thanks to a Thane man's complaint after he arrived at one of the three parking lots — opposite Commissioner Padsalgikar's office, no less — and was shocked to learn that he would be charged seven times the approved rate per hour. The intrepid individual shot off complaints and, now, we hope there is a crack down on this menace.

Let this, in fact, start an action drive against other parking lots in the wrong as well. In a city where space is in short supply and parking is a nightmare, hapless drivers have little option but to pay up whatever the touts demand. First of all, the layperson has little knowledge of who actually runs these parking lots. Then, there is no awareness of what the parking charges ought to be. Sometimes, receipts are given and, at other times, bogus receipts are made or not given at all. In short, it is a free-for-all goonda raj at many parking lots in the city.

We need immediate investigation and strict action, fanning across the parking lots in Mumbai. Do not wait for the citizen to complain. Police must swing into action because there is a pattern being followed everywhere. People are being held to ransom by the pay-and-park mafia of Mumbai. Haul up these cheats and punish them. Let pay-and-park lots come under a strict, well-regulated system.