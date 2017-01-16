mid-day editorial: Drain the swamp, and let it stay that way

Now that the fourteenth edition of the Mumbai marathon is done and dusted with, it is time for runners to soak their feet in the hot tub. But for the residents of an upscale housing society in Worli, and their neighbour, the Worli Dairy, the true test of a logjam that began well before the race was run, may be coming up right now.

Last week, this paper ran an extensive report about the Worli Dairy and the residential society locked in battle over filth and sludge in the Dairy premises. The photographs in the report showed the dairy, which is now practically defunct and in need of serious repair work, having a huge cesspool of water, which had practically turned into a lake-swamp.

A pit on the side of this water had debris like plastic packets, bottles, papers, bit and pieces of plastic, rags and so much other garbage, that it resembled a huge mound. There was a strong stench arising from the rubbish heap. Overgrown green foliage grew on the edges of the lake swamp and mosquitoes buzzed all around.

The dairy was pointing fingers at the residential society saying that their drainpipes opened out into the dairy premises. The society was telling the dairy to clean up the mess because they feared a malaria or dengue epidemic. It was cleared for the marathon but now, it has to stay that way.

There is little use if things return to their previous state. The society, the dairy and the BMC need to sit down and talk. The dairy, being a government organization, must take the cue and set up a meeting, so that cleanliness is maintained. There was so much dirt that it can pose as a health hazard not just to the society, but also to dairy officials and the few workers that still remain in the Worli premises. It is better to move forward and look for a permanent solution to a festering problem.