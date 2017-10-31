mid-day editorial: Even one attack proves women are still unsafe

Mumbai is still counted among the safest cities in the country, but recent incidents have shown that women in the city are most vulnerable while commuting to and from work.

In the past week alone, there have been three episodes that have returned the spotlight on how unsafe the local train commute continues to be. A couple of days ago, a woman travelling in the women's compartment around 11.30 pm, when a thug slapped her and stole her phone. Predictably, there was no cop posted in the compartment, even though the rules say there has to be one present from 8 pm until the last train has completed its run. There have been such incidents in broad daylight too. A week ago, a 14-year-old girl, travelling to college at 9 am from CST, was severely injured after she jumped out of a running train to escape a man who had boarded the women's coach and approached her. Just the day before that, another woman spotted a man masturbating at her on the train.

This brings us to the question of whether there should be police presence inside women's compartments even in the daytime. While incidents of women being harmed in trains in the daytime are uncommon, the possibility is very, very real and the railways must address this at the earliest. Even one woman put in harm's way puts a huge question mark on the safety of all women.

While the GRP commissioner agrees that cops need to be posted in trains around the clock, it has been years that the police force has been complaining about being short-staffed. How could this possibly be a reasonable explanation for the family of the 14-year-old girl, who could have lost her life while jumping off the train? It's high time the government started acting on the issue of safety of women, instead of just mouthing promises.