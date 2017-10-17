The Diwali week is already upon us, and as the greetings to celebrate a happy and safe festival of lights come in, let us remember to put the accent on safe. This would mean ensuring that we cause less pollution, of air and noise.

Festivities should mean lights and happiness, but that should not come at the cost of impinging on the right to peace and quiet.

Over the past week, attempts have been made to communalize the issue of the Supreme Court banning the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi, with rabble-rousers screaming about a particular community being targeted through the prohibition. Let us not fall into that trap. This is about the bigger picture.

Safety is paramount - those who are bursting crackers must do so with discretion, common sense and a healthy respect for others. If open spaces are hard to find in a city where even an inch of spare space seems a luxury, some effort must be made to find a safer place where there are fewer people or cars passing by.

Steer clear of bursting firecrackers on the roads. Pedestrians are at peril, especially at night when most crackers are burst. They go off, often literally at the feet of unsuspecting pedestrians. At times, they have led to tragic consequences, resulting in horrendous injuries.

Those lighting rockets need to have caution literally branded into them, as wrongly lit rockets have flown into homes, too, and caused burns to people and property. This is irreparable damage done because of irresponsible gaiety.

Do not brand those espousing safety as wet blankets, kill joys, or communal-minded.

Safe is the operative word here, for all festivals must operate on that principle - ensuring safety and respect for others is the basis for any celebration.