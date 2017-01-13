mid-day editorial: Homework is elementary for civic work, dear BMC

Reports are rife about how the Bombay High Court has restrained BMC from undertaking surface repairs on the Lalbaug flyover until a structural audit of the five-year-old flyover is done. According to reports, at the last hearing, the division bench had asked the BMC chief if it would not be prudent to identify the problems before going forward with repair work.

While the public has now become accustomed to delays and snags in completion of all projects that may make their lives easier, this incident highlights the lack of homework on the part of our civic authorities.

The Lalbaug flyover is a huge piece of infrastructure, which has constantly been mired in problems. In 2010, a cantilever of the under-construction bridge collapsed. Barely days after it was opened to the public, potholes could be seen dotting it. Few months later, a concrete block fell from the bridge and, last year, a huge gap was spotted between two slabs. While people have learned to take things in their stride — smiling wryly or cursing silently — it does not negate the fact that they have to endure a lot of inconvenience for months.

Infra projects should not get the government’s nod if all the homework behind it is not in place. The contractors and civic authorities must think ahead and plan for inconsistencies or shortfalls in the projects to ensure a literal smooth ride for the masses. And if this measure is overlooked, the least our civic body can do is ensure repair work is undertaken at the earliest when potholes or broken slabs are noticed.

This year, let our civic authorities be more proactive in taking on repair work and finishing it on time. And let them remember why homework is important for better results.

Like they say, elementary my dear Watson.