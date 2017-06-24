mid-day editorial: Honesty is the best agent for your US dreams

Looking for a US visa? Don't fall prey to con artists who claim to provide guaranteed visas. A font-page report in this paper highlighted yesterday how a South Mumbai woman conned several people, pretending to run a visa-processing centre on her smart phone.

Once the victims deposited money, the game of lies and deception began. There were fraudulent claims about an appointment at the US Consulate, which never materialised, passports were taken away and the visa 'fee' disappeared. The message here, which has been learnt the hard way, is to always go through proper channels for the US passport. Look at the Consulate website, read all their rules clearly. Do not make assumptions about your visa being rejected in case you go through the proper channels. Do not assume that the doors will remain closed to you.

In fact, at a recent US Consulate in Mumbai event, officials gave the highest marks to honesty. It is always better to be truthful and open when applying for a visa. Become familiar with procedure and then follow it to the T. If agents outside the Consulate are guaranteeing you a visa, it should raise some red flags. Do not take people at their word if they say they work for this or that Consulate. Ask to see their ID proof, run a cross check with the authorities, and chat with other applicants.

The US Consulate warns, in fact, that such visa fraud is quite widespread. Officials encourage people to report fraud or, if they have been victims, to lodge complaints so they can actively follow up on the complaint and start investigations. This will help create awareness, stop others from falling for the same trap and help the Consulate deal with the scamster in its own way. Most of all, do not let bogus claims and smooth operators lure you, however compelling the spiel they spin.