mid-day editorial: If the fees go up, so must the zoo's quality

The recently proposed fee hike for Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla has become a political battleground for former allies Shiv Sena and BJP, a report in this paper stated.

While BJP is opposing the fee hike and limited entry to the Byculla Zoo, Shiv Sena-led BMC is keen on clearing the proposal. The Congress, NCP, MNS and Samajwadi Party are also opposing the civic body's move. The fee hike needs to be looked at with a sense of balance. Most of all, it cannot become a political battleground or one more occasion of political opportunism, where each party tries to woo supporters and gain mileage riding on the back of Byculla zoo.

The fee hike should be reasonable; a sudden 20-fold jump may be too much for people, and parties can surely sit together with zoo authorities, citizens' groups, and the Save Rani Bagh committee and hammer out a solution if they really want to do this in a democratic, sensible way.

The zoo needs so much attention and planning. Penguins are not the solution for a zoo that hardly has any animals. The zoo bigwigs and other stakeholders have to concentrate on how to revamp and revive this zoo. Public facilities like drinking water fountains, benches for rest and hygienic toilet blocks are the need of the hour.

Having said that, we do admit that these facilities also need to be used with respect by visitors. In the past, tourists have been known to soil the premises and even damage selfie points and fountains there.

Are there first responders at the zoo in terms of a crisis? Are they equipped with cameras and good emergency facilities at the sprawling and wonderful SoBo space that is the zoo? These are the issues that need immediate attention and priority, rather than squabbling about zoo fee hikes.