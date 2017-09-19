mid-day editorial: If we prepare, misfortune won't rain upon us

Amid warnings of heavy rainfall over the next three days, we only have to rewind to August 29, when Mumbai was held hostage by the unending downpour and resulting flooding.

While it is only natural for us to remember that crisis, which passed not too long ago, it is important not to stoke fears and spread rumours via social media. This creates unnecessary panic and works counterproductively. Without sounding alarmist, it is vital that we take some lessons from the recent deluge and try to prepare for the coming days with some responsibility. Let us gear up as citizens, ensuring that vehicles are in top-notch working condition before we set off on our commute to work.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities may be put to the test again. They can never, ever repeat horrendous mistakes like leaving a manhole uncovered, which resulted in a doctor being washed away into the sewers. Even if it was the work of miscreants, the authorities are still to blame, as manhole covers should be locked, so that only officials can open them. It is simply unfathomable how locals are allowed access to manhole covers.

It is also pathetic that we still use archaic methods like using wooden sticks with red cloth to warn citizens about open manholes. A country talking about bullet trains should surely have a more sophisticated way of guarding manholes to ensure they do not become death traps for Mumbaikars. We should be deeply ashamed that a citizen was washed away in an open manhole.

Emergency services need to be fully mobilised, areas that were flooded on August 29 need extra attention. Let us learn from every experience, strive to be better each time, improve our response to these situations, and sharpen our reaction time. Let us learn from the past to prepare for the present.