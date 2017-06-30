mid-day editorial: It's death by a thousand cuts for patients' trust

On Wednesday morning, doctors in the city joined hands to start a movement against corruption in the medical industry. A panel of city-based medical professionals, supported by those from outside the Mumbai, gathered at a prominent heart hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex. The subject they focused on? Commission or cuts demanded by medical practitioners while referring patients to other doctors or for tests.

The campaign must be supported by every individual in the society. Commission is a truth that has played a huge role in eroding and decimating the inherent trust factor between doctors and patients. Though the crusade is in the nascent stages, it would be worth your while to be proactive because every person has a stake in this battle.

The campaign will go online shortly and citizens must keep a close eye on the developments on this front to contribute to the cause. Familiarise yourself, as much as you can, with this anti-corruption initiative, and find avenues to lend your voice and support.

The state has formed a committee and is considering a legislation to ban the cut menace. If approved, it will be a significant step in the battle against corruption.

Professors at medical schools could emphasise on the need for building a strong moral base among young professionals., which would, eventually, help them resist any pressure to succumb to the menace.

Meanwhile, we need to create awareness and keep the subject alive through discussion and debates and responsible posts on social media.

This menace, smearing the medical profession and affecting patients deeply, is everybody's problem. Patients' trust is running thin, don't subject it to death by a thousand cuts.