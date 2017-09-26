mid-day editorial: It's not justice if nothing changes

The 2013 Shakti Mills gang rape had not only horrified the entire city but also led to intense debates about our juvenile justice system after one of the accused was identified as a minor. In the face of public uproar, the underage accused was let off with minimum sentence so he could have a chance to reform.

The same accused, who is 21 now, has once again been arrested for assault and extortion. What's worse, the police have discovered that he had started recruiting other youngsters through a WhatsApp group titled 'Bombay Bhai'. Referring to movies such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, he told them that by becoming a 'bhai', they would 'rule Mumbai'.

This should make us do a rethink about the juvenile justice system. The Shakti Mills accused did not reform at all during his three years in a remand home. Instead, as soon as he got out, he promptly turned to crime again. It is also alarming that he was influencing others youth to join.

There is merit in the claim that juveniles cannot be let off with minimum punishment. They do not always reform, and might still pose a threat to society after getting out, like in this case. There are all indications that the accused has little intention of changing his ways.

The youngsters who were taken in by the gang's claims need to realise that there is nobody who can teach you to rule Mumbai, there is, in fact, nothing like that. There is a difference between real and reel life, you cannot mimic gangland scenes from movies in real life. The biggest lesson in life is that you cannot demand respect, and certainly not at knife or gunpoint, you need to command it.

Finally, this juvenile is now an adult but seems to have learnt little. Treat this case with gravitas and utmost concern. And it may be time to re-examine our concept of juvenile justice as well.