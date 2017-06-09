mid-day editorial: Keep kids out of any mind games at school

School is where children they take the first steps in learning. That is why schools should always be a safe space where kids can grow. But it was exactly the opposite at a Mira Road school, where a six-year-old was humiliated on the very first day of class because her parents and the management were locked in a dispute over the fee structure.

A front-page report in this paper highlighted how the primary school student was not allowed to sit in the class for three days. This shocking 'punishment' came even after State education minister Vinod Tawde had instructed all schools to ensure that no child suffers any mental or physical harassment due to fee-related disputes with the parents.

This goes beyond one school or one specific incident. Schools should not send messages to parents about their problems through children. It is extremely traumatic for the children who have no say in the issue and are too young to even understand it.

Other children may single them out to tease them, or isolate them, thinking that they need to follow the school's actions. The humiliation will stay with the student, and it will be very difficult for the child to overcome it.

They may also suffer from anxiety and stress. Very young children may want to stay away from schools or go through some kind of fear psychosis. The ramifications are huge.

Strict action must be taken against schools that make children pay for whatever skirmish is on with their parents.

An open interaction between parents and school authorities is the right way to go about this, in order to clear misunderstandings. If the school has a bone to pick, take it up with the parents, instead of torturing kids. No matter the issue, keep the child out of such mind games.