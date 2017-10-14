That the Indian flag is missing at the Attari-Wagah border is a major embarrassment to the nation. A front-page report in this paper yesterday revealed how Mumbai tourists had visited the famous border to witness the flag-lowering ceremony but had to return disappointed. The 360-ft flagpole was standing sans the flag.

The flag-lowering ceremony is a tourist attraction that draws thousands of Indians to the border every day. When bewildered tourists asked why the flagpole had no flag, the answer was that it kept getting torn, so it is only used on special occasions like August 15 or January 26.

While the flag tearing is a familiar complaint, there has to be a solution to the problem. We see the familiar passing of the buck, red tape and the ‘chalta hai’ attitude when officials are asked for answers. Do we have a budget for this flag? Why can’t the flag expenses stay within budget? Is the money allocated a realistic, viable sum when it comes to upkeep of the flag?

We also need to see whether it is worthwhile to indulge in an altitude race when it comes to flags of other countries. Numerous reports cite that India is in a race with Pakistan over who has the tallest flagpole. Because of the height and the wind velocity, flag tears are even more frequent.

Options have to be explored and a decision must be made. Can we not find a material that is more durable and sustainable? If not, then can we remove the flagpole altogether so that it is not embarrassing for Indian tourists?

We first need to have a proper policy about this flag, less confusion and a chain of command for the maintenance of the tricolour. It’s more important that we get our act together before indulging in altitude races with other countries.