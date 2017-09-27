mid-day editorial: Let this be a time of healing for Eman's kin

More than six months after Eman Ahmed Abdulati, 37, first captured the hearts of Mumbaikars, the city was left heartbroken by the news of her death in Abu Dhabi.

Once the world's heaviest woman at 500 kg, Eman had begun her weight loss journey here in Mumbai. She dropped a whopping 330 kg before her family made the controversial decision to move her abroad.

It is time to give her family and friends the time and space to grieve this valiant young woman. Already, we sense a battle building up amid the medical fraternity about who is responsible for the death and what exactly went wrong.

While Mumbai doctors say it was a mistake to move her, Eman's sister stated that the UAE doctors did their best.

Recent history shows us that there was plenty of finger-pointing all through Eman's treatment, especially during her controversial, high-profile exit from Mumbai and transfer to Abu Dhabi. Her sister engaged in a war of words with the city's doctors, making several charges against them and alleging that a lot of their claims were false.

This is not to suggest that Eman lost her life because of the operation or complications that arose from the procedure. But it is now time for every doctor to introspect about the case, to learn from the patient.

What would be counterproductive is to get into a slanging match over Eman's death, with the family and medical establishments seeking to discredit each other.

The legacy that Eman leaves behind is that of a fighter, whom the doctors can learn from as well. Let her family and everyone else connected to this case respect that and take this time to heal.