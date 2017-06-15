mid-day editorial: Love your leader, but love your city more

What do you do when the leader of a political party you support issues an order? You disobey them and put it down to enthusiasm. Despite Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's appeal to party cadres to refrain from putting up banners across the city wishing him on his birthday, the latter lined up hoardings around Matoshree, the Thackeray family residence in Bandra (E) and along the Western Express Highway.

In a tweet on June 11, Aaditya had dissuaded party workers from putting up hoardings on the subject, legal or illegal. However, Sena workers did not just deface the city's skyline, but also obscured road signage in various areas by putting up posters wishing him on his big day.

Perhaps Aaditya should take action against such display of enthusiasm and ensure that these posters and hoardings are taken down.

We are also waiting for a concrete policy that will outline rules pertaining to installing banners in the city. But prior to that, the BMC needs to take strict action against the offenders who disrespect public property by using them for personal gains.

Post monsoon, we will be moving to the festive season, which is again a time when mugshots of politicians will greet the masses across the cityscape. It will continue till the onset of the new year. While the BMC will conveniently take down the illegal posters after some days or weeks (after those have served their purpose), more of them will be back, because political parties will continue to disrespect rules.

New-age political leaders must show will and determination to stamp out this banner culture. Do not couch words in requests. Issue orders and ensure that your party workers follow them. The adage should be: You may love your leader, but love your city more.