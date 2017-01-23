mid-day editorial: Man-animal conflicts won't wait for streetlights

The public toilets constructed at Aarey Milk Colony by MP Sachin Tendulkar are helping the tribals staying there, but the lack of streetlights in the Mataipada area (which has one of the toilets), has increased the chances of a man-animal conflict.

In the past two or three weeks, there have been increased leopard sightings. This is the same location where a leopard was trapped recently. The locals want lights installed there at the earliest. The narrow path to the toilet at Mataipada also leads to Adarsh Nagar, where there is a BEST bus stop. But the path is through a forest patch, which does not have any street lights. A recent report in this paper threw light (pun intended) on the worrying situation and sought facilities for locals.

While public toilets, a much-needed civic facility, are always welcome, it is of little use having a facility if access to it proves difficult or in this case, plain dangerous. Several padas in the area have solar streetlights but they are dysfunctional. It is also strange that those solar lights which were installed as recently as two years ago, were either non-functional or missing.

It is specious spending money on infrastructure, only to see it missing or misused. This is akin to those metal dustbin lids which used to be regularly filched all through the city, a couple of years ago. The bins were then wisely replaced but not before considerable money and manpower had been spent on dustbin covers and installing new dustbins. There has to be a 360 degree approach so that the infra is useful for everyone.

Political bigwigs and leaders at Aarey must step in here. Human-animal conflicts have increased and it is evident that animals are being pushed out of their environs by constant development. If the solar option did not work earlier, choose another feasible one. Man-animal conflicts do not wait for anyone, or anything. Especially not streetlights.