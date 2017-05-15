mid-day editorial: Name, shame and weed out the rapists

The horror of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder, and the subsequent death sentence for the rapists does not seem like a deterrent to other sex criminals. In a horrific case last week, a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered with her mutilated body being found in the city of Rohtak in Haryana.

Reports say that stray dogs had bitten away the woman's face and the lower portion of her body, which was spotted by a passerby. The police have already arrested two persons in this case and one of the accused is a jilted lover, who had abducted and subsequently murdered her, after she refused to marry him. He had gotten into an argument with the woman, after which he committed the crime along with an accomplice.

The victim's head and face were smashed with a hard object and crushed under the wheels of a vehicle to hide her identity, the police have said. When it comes to sexual assaults, this one is surely one of the most barbaric. We need to keep up our campaigns everywhere on social media and other platforms about the heinous nature of these crimes. Learning about recognizing sexual advances, harassment and assault, and how rape is a power crime has to begin in educational institutions.

Post the Nirbhaya case, there was a wave of awareness and concerted efforts to condemn such despicable acts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about how India is being shamed by rape. It is time to press harder on the pedal to name and shame criminals, to complain to the cops and most importantly, keep putting pressure on weeding out this horrendous crime.

It is important that the accused are treated in the harshest way possible. Sexual violence has become steeped in our society and our fight against it must gather more urgency, more strength and the greatest resolve.