mid-day editorial: Phule's crumbling legacy needs rebuilding

It is called the ‘Oxford of the East’ and is on the verge of becoming a smart city, but the epithets that Pune has earned seem to be in name only. The country’s first all-women’s school, which is housed at Bhidewada in Budhwar Peth in Pune, lies in a shambles.

The school was founded on January 1, 1848 by Savitribai and her husband Jyotirao Phule. Yet, so many are blissfully ignorant about the history of this crumbling structure that they are not even aware of its existence even though it is located in the heart of the city. Today, instead of being a symbolic monument for women’s empowerment, it lies in a pathetic condition with crumbling walls, broken pillars, a dilapidated wooden staircase and empty liquor bottles.

A report in this paper yesterday stated that a local builder procured the wada and there were plans to make it into a commercial-cum-residential area. A lot of red tape is now swirling around the proposed new structure.

The imbroglio needs to be resolved at the earliest. If the structure has to be saved, it needs to be preserved in a manner that can serve as inspiration and tourist spot. Tenants, who were promised new homes, need to be given some alternate housing. There is little point in agencies passing the buck continually. We need to preserve this school. School students, especially girls, need to be taken here on visits. This will surely spark a fire in their young minds and inspire them to bring about change in their world as opposed to its current state of physical decay, that is symbolic of our apathy towards history.

Shame on Pune and its authorities that matters have reached such a state. It will take great will and an honest, no-nonsense approach to save this space. We hope somebody comes forward to keep the Phule’s story alive through this building.