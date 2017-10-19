It was fury in the season of fireworks when two Shiv Sena corporators were caught on camera, fighting over credit for civic works. The two women corporators nearly came to blows at Dombivli recently.

Reports stated that supporters of one of the corporators put up posters with Diwali wishes and congratulated her for her work in one particular constituency.

This, however, rankled the other, who claimed that congratulations were due for her. This became the cause of the huge fight, which went all the way to the filing of two FIRs.

The corporators’ infantile altercations may seem laughable, but the bigger problems are the posters plastered all over the city. For years now, Mumbaikars have suffered in silence or seethed quietly at the profusion of such political wallpaper that covers the city, especially during festival time.

Predictably, corporators emerge out of the woodwork at this time to wish residents of their ward a happy this or that. While wishes are par for the course during festival time, it is time to put a stop to the banner culture that continues in Mumbai.

We have seen authorities tear down posters, but like the illegal hawkers who bounce back after being regularly removed, we inevitably find them back on the walls and in the infrastructure of the city in a little while.

Corporators and politicians, we do not want your Diwali wishes and congratulations for other festive seasons. Nor are people interested in your fights over what credit should go to whom.

Use that time and energy to work for your wards and your people, especially on civic issues that need attention. You will automatically get grateful followers and never need to get into unnecessary inanities.