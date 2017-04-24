mid-day editorial: Repair student hostels in double-quick time

Ceiling slabs that fall, torn mattresses, lockers that don't lock these are the torturous conditions that students who come to Mumbai from across the states live in. Yesterday, a report about hostels in the city has highlighted the pathetic conditions youngsters who come to the city from across the state have to put up with.

The report states that a ceiling slab fell on a student in Bandra. Some time ago, students at another hostel had to abandon their lunch after a dead lizard was found in the chicken curry. At some other hostels, students do not get their stipend on time. In other hostels, leaky ceilings during the monsoon are the norm rather than the exception. Shockingly, it is learnt that these hostels are not struggling from a lack of funds. Instead, money is not reaching them because of spools of red tape.

There is rigmarole of paperwork and passing the buck that has resulted in the status quo. Nobody takes responsibility and nobody quite knows why budgets are not being used to their full capacity. This needs the zeal to implement corrective action.

Students living in hostels students are not asking for much, except basic, decent living conditions where cleanliness has to be given the highest priority. Then, of course, comes safety, so malfunctioning or broken lockers are unacceptable. This should be followed by a modicum of comfort so that they can study in peace, and finally end with them getting the stipend that they are supposed to.

All excuses by authorities are unacceptable and frankly, invalid. These hostels need a reform, a monitoring committee and students need an avenue to complain. In a city where getting a space to live is so tough, we see the students here as completely powerless pawns. Hostels need action, in double-quick time.