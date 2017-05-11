mid-day editorial: Seize the opportunity, divorce triple talaq

On Tuesday, members of a city-based non-profit organisation, working for gender equality among Muslims, threw its weight behind petitioners calling for abolishment of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy. They voiced hopes that gender scales will find a balance, now that the petitions have reached a Constitutional bench.

Gender equality should be beyond religions. If ensured, it will work in favour of women across the country.

The group, however, slammed PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the Sangh Parivar for showing "false concerns about the welfare of Muslim women" with their statements against triple talaq. According to the group, the government is engaging in opportunistic politics. Their argument: These leaders rarely come forward to help the community in other spheres of life.



While these allegations may be true, it's always wise to take what politicians say with a pinch of salt. It's up to you to wonder the motives behind certain topics suddenly coming to the fore. But, progressive people should ride the wave of support and make the most of this opportunity.



It is time to acknowledge that the Prime Minister, for whatever reason, has taken cognisance of these issues and raised his voice against injustice to women. While it may be a political plank, the fact that the issue has been raised should be appreciated.

Being opportunistic or seizing the moment for gains is the game of every wily politician, but to be able to see through their ploys is up to us.

Swatting away these efforts may be counter productive for the community. Use this opportunity to get community leaders, those who have taken recourse in silence, and the influential voices to join this fight. By slamming the PM, you are sending the message: Dam­ned if they do and damned if they don't.