mid-day editorial: Stop fighting over fallen soldiers

Aday after the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government for the incident. In addition to saying the BJP has no policy on national security, Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal said the government should "take off its bangles and do something."

With that comment, Sibal was referring to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's offer to send bangles to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, when Pakistan beheaded Indian soldiers during the UPA rule. Then, former minister AK Antony went on to state that the incident happened only once during the eight-year Congress regime compared to three such attacks in three years of the BJP's rule.

Our politicians are playing games of one-upmanship when two soldiers of the country have lost their lives. While today, it is Congress trying to out-punch BJP, it would have been BJP or other parties using the same tactic if Congress were in power.

We need to see much more maturity from our politicians rather than the gab they are currently spouting. While one does understand that politicians seize opportunities and ratchet up an already charged situation for political gains, let us be wiser when such rhetoric is spewed.

Today is the time to express solidarity with the families of the soldiers and maybe, look at contributing to their welfare fund. It may be time for all of us to learn more about the situation at our borders.

Educated Indians should be disgusted and negate this talk about bangles, which is not only infantile, but is also insulting to women, who are equated with cowardice and inaction. We wanted statesmanship, but perhaps that is too much to ask from our politicians. We will settle for dignity.