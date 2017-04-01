mid-day editorial: Stop fuelling the flames of crime

In a rather shocking revelation, it's been found that numerous petrol pumps around the state have been hoodwinking consumers with rigged systems. The employees at these gas stations may still wave at fuel monitor and urge you to keep a sharp eye on it, but a statewide raid, in which 11,000 units were inspected, has exposed the large-scale con job where lesser fuel is dispensed for the demanded price.

After social media was flooded with complaints, officials pressed the action button. Consequently, several pump units have been served notices for duping motorists and officials have demanded clarifications from them. According the report in this newspaper, units in the Andheri, Bandra, Vile Parle, Khar belt and also in Bhandup and Chembur have been put under the scanner.

Apparently, the modus operandi involves using faulty meters and longer pipes. So, while the fuel meter shows the perfect quantity has been dispensed, the vehicle doesn't receive a portion of it as the fuel is retained in the longer pipes. The fuel is then pumped back into the unit.

It took a bevy of complaints to catapult cops into action and check this menace. But cops must ensure now that the pump units that have been served notices clean up their act. The raids must be followed up with punishment or warnings to ensure the same is not repeated in the near future. Explanations are not enough; fines and jail terms for conning the public are in order. The idea is to instill the fear of God into the charlatans operating these stations.

In the meantime, the authorities should routinely conduct surprise checks at various petrol pumps. Officials need not wait for complaints to launch sweeps across gas stations. Consistent vigilance, iron will and the fear of retribution will eventually stamp out the menace.