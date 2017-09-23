mid-day editorial: Swift safety is more crucial than faster trains

The stop chain in the train, meant to be pulled for emergencies - failed to help in a real crisis, when a 17-year-old college student fell off a crowded local earlier this week. Even though a fellow commuter pulled the chain immediately, the train did not stop until it reached the next station. This delay not only cost precious time, but also the teen's life.

It is the norm for trains to take a long halt at the next station after the chain is pulled. But perhaps it is time the authorities step up the safety response.

We understand that because of the sheer numbers in Mumbai, this city poses unique challenges for those who man the transport system. There is also the human tendency to get into impossibly crowded trains, board moving trains, despite the obvious danger. Yet, we need to start thinking if there are ways to mitigate these risks or at least respond to emergencies faster, so that the 'golden hour' or 'golden minutes' to save lives do not slip away.

Can we start thinking about an immediate response to the chain being pulled? Impose the gravest penalty to discourage miscreants from pulling the chain for trivial reasons, but in cases of life and death, the train must stop as soon as the chain is pulled. At the very least, it should be linked to some sort of communication system to inform the authorities of the nature of emergency, so they can begin preparations. Maybe have another apparatus, a chain that alerts the driver who can immediately alert the station master to send for medical help at once?

If these steps are not feasible, the railway authorities must brainstorm and come up with options that are viable. Before we upgrade to faster trains, it is more important that we bring about faster emergency response.