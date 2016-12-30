mid-day editorial: This NYE, don't be party to trouble

As people prepare to usher in another year, we wish for 2017 to be filled with joy, laughter, and love. Nothing should ruin the peace and happiness of all those who believe in the mantra: live today, plan for tomorrow and party tonight.

It’s expected that like every year, revellers will hit the numerous pubs, nightclubs and hotels around the city or even party at home, bringing in the New Year Mumbai-style. But no matter where the party, every individual should remember to put safety first — for themselves as well as others.

In an unfortunate trend, every year cases of molestation and harassment are reported on NYE, with mostly women being targeted. It’s as if women suddenly become unsafe on the streets on this day, no matter whether they are out with their girl gang or, god forbid, they are out alone. Every year there are reports of women being subjected to lewd remarks, groping or molestation, especially if they are out late in the evening. This is not to say that every man on streets on New Year’s Eve is out to attack women, but the rise in such assaults is too stark to be ignored.

It shows our society in poor light if women cannot enjoy the same public space as men. Today, authorities claim large swathes of the city are under CCTV surveillance. Hotels and pubs assure high-tech gadgets to check crimes against women. And all of these measures are indeed welcome. But just in case, ahead of December 31, authorities should ensure these CCTVs are functioning properly to help our women feel more secure. Cops should look out for drunk driving incidents. But the onus also lies on citizens to respect rules and not violate any moral or legal code.

The best parties are ones in which nobody gets hurt. With great parties comes great responsibility.