mid-day editorial: Use star power to make Mumbai shine

Controversy’s favourite child Salman Khan, who celebrates his birthday today, recently became the face BMC’s drive against open defecation. According to civic authorities, the actor readily agreed to take on this role to contribute to the society.

It is indeed heartening to see our celebrities using their fame for positive causes. In our country, film stars and cricketers are treated like demi-gods. Highly paid denizens of the turf they strut, immediate visibility and greater reach are a part of the package that comes with these celebrities and, not surprisingly, they inspire a thousand minds.

Over the years, countless youngsters have fled from their homes to become a Bollywood actor or to just catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. From their fashion sense to fitness mantras to the kind of lingo they use, fans try to follow their icons to the hilt.

So it is with cricketers, who are roped in for endorsements to fuel the dreams of millions. Players such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have had their names associated with

several good causes in the country.

Celebrity endorsements almost always tend to work better than documentary features on those causes because of the greater recall value that comes with the icon. Consequently, the causes get a push in the right direction when celebrities are spreading the message.

While in most cases it’s the civic authorities that approach celebs for campaigns, it would be delightful if the latter volunteered to contribute to a cause. By doing so they will not only ensure a cleaner city, but also honour their fans and supporters by ensuring they have a better place to live in. What better way to return the love they get from millions? Let our icons step forward for Mumbai — Maximum City needs you.