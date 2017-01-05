mid-day editorial: Victim shaming has no place in our culture

City Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s motormouth was on full throttle in the wake of the mass molestation incident on Sunday in Bengaluru. Azmi stayed true to type, blaming the victims for getting groped and molested.

According to him, women should not be out at night with strangers (only father or husband allowed). He also compared women with ‘sugar’ and ‘petrol’, saying that “where there is sugar, there will be ants, and where there is petrol, there will be fire”. Who gives this man all these phrases? Should there be a dictionary to document Azmi’s inane mutterings? Perhaps.

Once again, we have blamed the big, bad West for all the ills in India. May be it’s convenient to blame the Western culture because it is intangible. And don’t we play ‘pass the buck’ really well?

Azmi’s comments follow that of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who has infamously said molestation incidents are common on New Year’s Eve. Significantly, all these words of wisdom are coming from the so-called protectors of Indian culture. But sadly, they don’t realise that women do not want them as protectors. Indian culture, the great indefinable excuse, does not require these commentators either.

In fact, these men should learn that silence is golden. And if you can’t stop spewing garbage from time to time, you should self-impose a gag order.

Azmi said he was not being “politically correct” by saying all this. Well, nobody asked him to be so, but nobody asked him to be a regressive loudmouth either. So, all those men who call women dented, blame their clothes or demeanour for attracting assault, don’t just diss them, dismiss them.