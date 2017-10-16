Muslim women could soon gain another victory, if the Union Government is successful in implementing a new Haj policy that could enable women above 45 to make the pilgrimage in a group of four or more without a male chaperone, also known as mehram (husband or a male relative).

A prominent city non-profit called Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) held a conference to raise awareness about the government’s proposal. The IMSD went further though, saying that the Saudi government should do away with the requirement of mehram altogether. The IMSD is hoping to raise awareness and, with that, pressure on Saudi Arabia to do away with the Mehram rule.

The Mehram diktat has no place in this modern age, where single women are flying solo all over the world. Today, young women hitchhike or travel in all-women groups across continents. Women are making journeys for work, study, career opportunities, holiday breaks and even pilgrimages on their own.

The Mehram belonged to an older, different age and it is time to change with the times. With such a draconian rule in place, women may be deprived of the Haj pilgrimage altogether if they do not have a mehram. We need to see more support for this reformative initiative. Muslim bodies fighting for gender equality and change need to join in this fight, so that we can mount international pressure on the Saudi administration to make this change.

Muslim activists have just tasted victory in the triple talaq ruling, but evolution is a constant, tough process and activists need our continued support as they battle hard to win equality for women in every way. Let India lead the way to making Muslim women independent in their worship of the Almighty.