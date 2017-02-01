mid-day editorial: Women need to feel safe at the workplace

Even as theories fly around about the death of a young woman employee of Infosys, allegedly strangulated by a security guard in the office in Pune, the spotlight is firmly on the safety of women in the workplace.

Reports state that the Infosys guard was staring at the woman while she was working in alone in the office on Sunday. The guard killed her after she threatened to report him for staring at her. We have seen deaths of too many young women in this industry, in the biggest, most prestigious firms. They have been sexually violated and murdered on the way home, from late shifts in company cars. Now, there has been a murder inside a workplace.

There should be more stringent measures when women work alone, on holidays, trying to finish pending assignments or working on special projects. Employers must ensure that some female security personnel are posted on their campus, or workplace, especially gigantic IT companies that have so many women employees.

One also has to wonder why the CCTV surveillance was not being monitored in real time by Infosys security. Every floor must have an alarm system, these alarms can also be placed close to workstations and they must be accessed by a guard room or security personnel that can swing into action at once.

Readers will recall in another context, a murder of a young woman in Mumbai years ago, after she upbraided a watchman for continually staring at her. Some time ago, a young woman perfumer in Goa was murdered by her watchman, after she chided him for stealing her umbrella.

The need of the hour is to provide women safe spaces and better security and, meanwhile, give the offenders the harshest of punishments to send a strong message to others.