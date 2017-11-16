mid-day editorial: Expect better from the city and yourselves

It took 15 years to make the Kurla subway a reality, and less than two weeks for us to trash it.

From leaking roofs, non-functional exhaust fans to zero maintenance, the much-delayed subway is already showing signs of wear and tear. Days after the inauguration, water started seeping inside the subway. Those who use the subway are to blame too, as pictures show garbage strewn along the subway and the walls defaced with paan stains.

Those who use the subway are to blame too as garbage is seen strewn along the subway and the walls defaced with paan stains. We need guards or staff posted there at once. Even after all the awareness about cleanliness and different drives to reinforce the 'swachch' message, people are still not civic-minded. Post security personnel inside and put dustbins in the subway.

The authorities also need to pull up the organisation responsible for the subway's upkeep. They need to explain the leakages and substandard work. Do not waste time appointing committees and panels to look into the matter. Impose fines for shoddy work, blacklist those responsible. Only a non-negotiable approach will ensure that things change.

Meanwhile, pedestrians should be ashamed of the infantile spitting contests that go on in these public places. More emphasis on responsibility and cleanliness from childhood is the only way to go now. Cameras inside the subway to catch and shame miscreants is another option worth exploring.

It is shocking that the subway is only two weeks old and already in such a sorry condition. Instead of being cynics about it, we must demand better, from the authorities and from ourselves. Take a tough approach and make Kurla subway a blueprint.