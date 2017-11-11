mid-day editorial: Let no one else fall prey to officials' apathy

Eight years after a biker fell to his death from the Vile Parle flyover, the authorities are yet to learn their lesson. At the time, the safety wall was not high enough, and the biker was flung right over it after losing control of his two-wheeler. While iron railings were installed after that accident, a major portion of this safety barrier is missing once again, putting motorists at grave risk.

Bikers tend to speed on open stretches and flyovers. They wend their way through cars and try to nose ahead, using the advantage of a slighter vehicle. With this gap in the safety railings, a speeding biker could lose control and fall off the bridge.

When this paper informed the authorities about the lapse, they said that they would look into the issue as soon as possible. On their part, bikers need to keep a wary eye on the speedometer - not just on this flyover, but flyovers across the city. The advantage of riding a smaller, lighter vehicle can become a disadvantage in a collision with a bigger, heavier vehicle. While missing safety measures pose a bigger danger, it is time for riders to look at themselves too, and at least control what parameters they can, and be doubly careful when negotiating such stretches.

Those in charge of the city's infra should be alert, and should not have to be told about such a glaring lapse by newspapers or citizens. The maintenance department of these agencies should be vigilant, alive to all dangers and quick to respond. They must be proactive rather than reactive. Whether it is potholes, missing safety railings, breakage or dangerously dilapidated public property and infrastructure, make action quick and non-negotiable. Do not wait for an accident to occur or for people to complain about the problem. Just get moving.