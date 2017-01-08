mid-day Exclusive! Hot yoga guru Bikram Choudhury axed, but what next?



Indian Yoga guru Bikram Choudhury at Beverly Hills, California (Pic/Getty Images) and Minakshi 'Micki' Jafa-Bodden

Last Monday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Mark A Borenstein, ordered Bikram Choudhury to hand over funds from his book sales and 700 yoga studios to Minakshi 'Micki' Jafa-Bodden, who filed a sexual harassment, sex discrimination, retaliation case in June 2013. The order, which also directed him to turn over his collection of 43 luxury cars, including 13 Rolls-Royces, eight Bentleys and three Ferraris to Jafa-Bodden has come a year since the trial began. Last year at this time, Jafa-Bodden's lawyers were calling witnesses and the jury was hearing evidence. The same month saw her ordeal come to an end, when the court finally ruled in her favour. But, the case is far from over, Jafa-Bodden tells us over email from Los Angeles. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: It has been a testing year for you. How does it feel to have finally won the case? Did you celebrate?

A: This case is far from over, but I do feel that the recent orders have sent a clear message to Bikram Choudhury that he will be held accountable. He has not paid a penny of the judgement; hence various court orders have been obtained by my lawyers, which provide that all income streams to Bikram are to be cut off as Bikram Yoga studios are now prohibited from sending him any money. We are empowered now to seize and sell all the Bikram Yoga intellectual property, including his valuable trademarks and his copyright to the Bikram Yoga teacher training material. This means Bikram will no longer be able to hold his lucrative teacher trainings for Bikram Yoga or to issue licences and franchises to any yoga studios anywhere in the world.

Q: Tell us about the emotional trauma you went through during the trial?

A: I went to hell and back. It has been extraordinarily traumatic and difficult for me both, financially and mentally. But, I do see closure ahead and I am thankful for that.



mid-day's reports from 2016 on Minakshi Jafa-Bodden's case

Q: You have been granted Bikram's entire empire. Do you plan to run the empire?

A: I am evaluating my options and am encouraged that justice is being served. My thoughts are with everyone who had to put up with Bikram's illegal, unacceptable and predatory conduct for all these years. I know it has come as a relief to many Bikram yoga studios around the world to no longer have him at the helm. I intend to work to repair the business and surround our community with the support, marketing, programming and expertise to help millions of yoga practitioners. As you know, there was significant concern about the impact of Bikram Choudhury's sexual assault lawsuits on the Bikram Yoga brand. Many in the community have called for a separation of the man from the yoga.

Q: Are you still a practioner of the hot yoga form?

A: Yes. It is a fantastic and beneficial style of yoga. I intend to protect the series and do all I can to promote it for the benefit of the studios and the Bikram Yoga teachers who through no fault of their own have suffered as a result of his conduct.

Q: His fleet of 43 cars has gone missing. Are you taking help to retrieve them?

A: For me, it really isn't about the cars. It is Bikram who derives his self-worth from material possessions. It is not at all surprising that Bikram and his cohorts have gone to such lengths to hide the luxury cars. He has always considered himself "above the law". The Los Angeles Police department have been notified as this is clear contempt of court as well as a violation of the California Penal Code. Should those vehicles be recovered, they will be sold to help with my legal bills and so on.

Q: Do you think justice has been done?

A: I believe justice is being served and that ultimately Bikram will be held responsible and accountable for his behaviour.

Q: What support did you receive from the other students who faced similar harassment from Bikram Choudhury?

A: The yoga community as a whole has been very supportive; there was still an element of fear and reluctance to come forward as Bikram ran his company like a cult. But, I would hope that people can see the light finally breaking through the darkness.

Q: It is a new beginning for you. What are you most looking forward to?

A: It is premature to answer that question. There is still so much work to be done in enforcement of the jury's award.

Q: Any message you would like to give women/similar victims world over in voicing/reporting harassment cases?

A: My message would be to stay strong, speak up and hopefully be inspired to fight back no matter the personal cost to you. There are good lawyers and HR professionals out there whose job is to help women who are experiencing harassment in the workplace. Use these resources. File police reports and inform the media wherever appropriate and continue to support other women particularly those who are vulnerable and lacking in resources to mount legal battles.

Q: Lastly, what has this phase in your life taught you?

A: That help comes from the unlikeliest of places. Carla [Minnard] and I were once adversaries, lawyers on opposite sides of the Pandhora Williams litigation and yet she came forward and helped me raise an army to go back and fight Bikram. It almost sounds like a story from the Mahabharata!