mid-day exclusive: Onsite access to Flora Fountain's restoration

Graphic courtesy: Vikas Dilawari architects

Key members of the project at the topmost level of Flora Fountain at Fort. It is a mammoth project that involves the state's heritage conservation cell, INTACH's Tasneem Mehta (Mumbai Chapter convenor and vice chairman) and her team, and conservation architect Vikas Dilawari and team

A worker brushes the dust off an inscription on the outer façade that carries the name of Scottish architect Robert Norman Shaw (1831-1912) who designed the fountain that was sculpted in imported Portland stone by James Forsythe (1826-1910). Their names are inscribed on the south side of the third level tray

Close-up of the cast iron lion heads (eight in all on each side). It is a three-tiered fountain with four level trays

The statue flanking the top of the fountain is of Flora, the Roman Goddess of Abundance, from where it derives its name. On the lower tier are four statues seated in niches on the four corners, depicting ladies in different attire. They are allegorical figures representing the industrial, cereal, plant and edible fruit products of India. The height of the fountain is 33-odd feet while Lady Flora's height is seven feet.

Left to right: Architect Vikas Dilawari (hidden from view), co-ordinator INTACH (Mumbai chapter) Veena Choudhary, sub-engineer of Heritage Conservation Cell Sudarshan Shirsat and senior heritage conservation engineer Sanjay Sawant (hidden from view) at level 2. The water engineering hitches have been resolved by entering the drum through a manhole and adding four new operating valves. The leakage from the third level tray has been rectified. Waterproofing of the lowest tray is complete, as is the Italian marble flooring and dado. Senior conservator Subrata Sen and team will commence cleaning by next week as necessary machinery, scaffolding and working platforms are ready