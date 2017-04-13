mid-day expo at Kora Kendra starts tomorrow

For those scouting for their dream home in the Western suburbs, here’s your chance to choose from a range of properties at the mid-day Hot Property exhibition.

Starting tomorrow, it will continue over the weekend showcasing properties from reputed developers like Vas Infrastructure, Ruparel Realty, DGS Group, Paradigm Realty, Ekta World, Ipsit projects, Bhoomi Group, Shapoorji Pallonji among others.

The venue is at Kora Kendra-Ground 1, Borivali West. It will begin at 11.00 am and continue to 8.00 pm. So don’t just wait, get going for some interesting property search.