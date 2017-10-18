The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) New Year gift for Ramgadh residents in Mulund West is going to relieve them in more ways than one.



The BMC has begun construction of toilets at Ramgadh Nagar

After mid-day reported that women had been rejecting the locality's youths during marriage proposal talks due to the lack of loos in the area, the civic body started the work to construct toilets for the locality's residents.

Talking to mid-day, Samita Kamble, corporator of ward 106, said, "We are building 30 toilets for the residents. As there is shortage of space, we are building a ground-plus-one structure, with 15 toilets on each floor. We have to build 80 toilets. There are 56 old ones that we plan to demolish. We will complete them by December-end and give them to residents as a New Year gift."

A 'relieve'd lot

Amruta Nadar, a housewife, said, "I have been staying here for 11 years and had been facing a problem due to lack of toilets. We had to go far to attend nature's call. This will really help us."

Another resident, Iramma Dhangar, 70, said, "Several social workers ran from pillar to post, but even that didn't work. I am thankful to mid-day, as only because of its report the BMC responded."

"I worked hard for many years to get toilets here but had failed to get BMC's attention," said Rajesh Jadhav, a social activist.

A local, Ashok Turkane. said, "Because of the lack of toilets, my son, who is an HR professional with a Navi Mumbai firm, was rejected for marriage by a girl. But now with the toilet project on, I am sure my son won't encounter any problem in getting married soon."

Not enough

When mid-day had first reported on the condition at Ramgadh Nagar, in over 2,000 lower-middle-class homes in the area, young men, despite earning well, had failed to find a partner. The locality had only 56 useable toilets for over 17,000 people.

Women, senior citizens and children were frequently spotted in long queues to attend the call of nature. The area's working professionals were forced to travel by autorickshaws or walk a few miles to public toilets in the nearby areas, as a result of which the young generation had started shifting out and renting flats elsewhere to get access to personal toilets.

